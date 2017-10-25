A Marchington man is looking to train up the next generation of gas engineers and plumbers after launching a new venture.

John Grocott and Patrick Harrington have launched Smart Gas Training and Assessment Centre after many years teaching at Derby College.

John, a married dad of two from Marchington, said he was hugely excited about the pair going independent with their new project.

He said: "We decided about a year ago we were going to go it alone. It was one of those things where you want to try something new and working for ourselves would give us that chance.

"In the future, we want to expand to take on apprentices and employ more people in the area."

The business, based at the Runway Business Park, in Ashbourne, trains and assesses gas engineers and qualified plumbers.

John, whose business partner is from Ashbourne, has highlighted Smart's already popular weekend training sessions.

He said: "The flexibility of weekend assessments has proved to be a very popular decision, as this doesn’t interfere with day to day roles of the engineers.

"As former gas engineers ourselves, we both understand the importance of offering an alternative to the normal Monday to Friday training days."