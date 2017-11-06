The video will start in 8 Cancel

Businesses across Burton severely hit by the controversial three-month St Peter’s Bridge closure are being helped to fight back with the aid of a special marketing workshop.

Burton and District Chamber of Commerce and the Stoke and Staffordshire Growth Hub is holding a free marketing support workshop for firms hit by shoppers avoiding the town due to traffic chaos caused by the bridge closure.

The marketing workshop will cover how to promote your business online; digital marketing; marketing strategy; target audience; generating business leads; securing clients; Growth Hub free-funded support; business rates; and how to apply for hardship relief.

The session will run from 9am until 1pm on Thursday, November 9, and includes networking and a buffet lunch. It will take place at the Holiday Inn Express, 2nd Avenue, Parkway, Centrum 100, Burton.

Places are limited to 30 and people are asked to reserve their place by emailing Pam Wallis at p.wallis@burton-chamber.com

Earlier last month more than 30 firms attended a Chamber meeting at Burton and South Derbyshire College where concerns were raised about the length of the work and the lack of consultation.

Many companies said they would have to consider making redundancies due to the struggles they were facing following a downturn in trade.

Staffordshire County Council recently announced that the bridge would reopen on Saturday, November 18, a full seven days before it was originally due to be finished.

The news will be welcomed by both businesses and residents, with the vital route now reopening 24 hours ahead of this year's Christmas lights switch-on.

The repairs are part of a £6.1 million project to refurbish both St Peter's Bridge and Burton Bridge.

Planned repairs to Burton Bridge will now take place next summer after the county council held a consultation with people and businesses to ask when they wanted the work to be carried out.

