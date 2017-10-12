Marston's is set to cut down on its expansion plans for the next 12 months due to "subdued market conditions", it has revealed.

The Pedigree brewer's pubs and bars business, which has its main brewery in Shobnall Road, Burton, opened 19 new venues in 2017, but only expects to open 15 in 2018, despite declaring a rise in annual sales.

In a recent trading update statement, Marston's declared: "This modest trimming of our openings programme reflects a degree of caution given recent subdued market conditions."

This decision was made after the business announced like for like sales in three of its key sales avenues; taverns, brewing and premium pubs arm.

The taverns business, consisting of more than 1,550 pubs across the country was the best performer from the past year, with like-for-like sales 1.6 per cent ahead of the previous year.

Marston's premium arm of pubs, also had comparable sales rise of 0.9 per cent, with the leased branches expected to see a one per cent increase in the next full year.

Finally, with brewing, beer sales were up to around six per cent compare to the previous year.

Ralph Findlay, the chief executive office at Marston's, said: "Our priority is to focus on quality, service and standards.

"We are well placed to continue to implement our growth strategy through investment in higher quality pubs and bars and through our unrivalled beer brand range supported by high customer service standards."

