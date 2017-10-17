National retailers Marks and Spencer says it will bring more choice to shoppers in Ashby with the launch of a new food hall - creating 55 jobs.

M&S is to open the doors of its brand new food hall in Smithy Road on Wednesday, November 1.

The new store will be opened by store manager Chris North and his new team of 55 colleagues at 10am, when the first customers will be welcomed into the food hall for the first time.

The 9,000 sq ft store will offer an extensive range of M&S food and drink, from everyday essentials to a range of items needed to create unique dishes and desserts. The new store will offer a range of products, including M&S's new autumn collection.

The new food hall will also feature a 24-seat M&S Café.

Mr North said: "We're so excited to be bringing the very best of M&S food and drink to Ashby for the first time. The new store has been widely anticipated in the local area, and we can't wait to become part of the community.

"We'll be working hard to ensure we offer fantastic customer service, putting our customers at the heart of everything that we do. We can't wait to welcome our first shoppers through the doors on Wednesday, November 1."

The store's opening hours will be from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.