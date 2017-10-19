The wait is almost over - just a few more days and Burton will have its very own brand new Next at Home store along with 60 new jobs.

Next will officially open its doors to eager shoppers on Tuesday, October 24, at its new home in the Swan Walk area of Coopers Square shopping centre. The units were previously home to BHS, which closed last year after its parent group plunged into administration, and Toys R Us, which was next door.

The two stores have been gutted and knocked into one as work continues to revamp the façade of all shops at the Swan Walk. The space will house Next and another retailer, but shoppers will have to wait to find out its identity.

Dave Chadfield, centre manager at Coopers Square shopping centre, has said of the launch: "Obviously I am really looking forward to the new Bigger Next opening on October 24 as it shows not only Next's commitment to Burton but also the landlords. They both see Burton as a prospering town with all the new homes being built in the local catchment area. Also we have seen renewed interest from potential new tenants for the centre off the back of the Next upsize."

Burton Mail readers have previously welcomed the possibility of H&M, another fashion retailer, taking up the space next to Next. H&M has said it has not ruled out Burton but that it wanted to be closer to other clothes retailers like New Look, which is just inside the Station Street entrance of the shopping centre.

The new-look Next will create 60 jobs and the new store will replace its current shop inside the shopping centre, near Primark.

It was revealed in January that Next would be relocating to the former BHS store, which closed for good in June last year.