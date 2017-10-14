Eager entrepreneurs trying to get a leg-up in the business world can receive some expert knowledge and advice on how to set-up and maintain their own business in Burton.

A three-day course, run by KickOff in business will be held at the National Brewery Centre on Horninglow Street, in Burton, beginning on Monday, October 16, and will run through to Wednesday, October 18.

Targeted at anyone who wants to start their own business or become self-employed, the course has been describe as: "Fun, engaging and information delivered by business owner with formal qualifications."

The course will cover two separate awards, the first being a level one award in principles of business start-up, which will involve business planning, money management and selling.

The other awards is the level one award in social media for business, which revolves around setting up social media platforms, creating and publishing content and networking through social media.

Anybody interested in taking part in the three day course can contact James Horn, from KickOff in business at 07875 377885 or email james@kickoffinbusiness.co.uk .

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk