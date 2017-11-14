Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC Children in Need is one of the biggest fund-raisers of the year and 2017 is no exception when the annual telethon takes place on Friday, November 17.

Since the death of Terry Wogan in January 2016 there will, again, be a touch of sadness surrounding the show, and the stars will hope to raise as much money as possible in his honour from 7.30pm.

One of the highlights of the night will be the 'Strictly Children in Need Special' and this year six much-loved Blue Peter presenters will be swapping sticky backed plastic for tripping the light fantastic to help raise money.

Entering the glitz and glamour of the ballroom as Mark Curry, Diane-Louise Jordan, Anthea Turner, Tim Vincent, Konnie Huq and Radzi Chinyanganya, will join forces with the strictly professional dancers in a bid to win the Pudsey Glitter Ball trophy.

(Image: BBC)

As Blue Peter looks forward to celebrating its 60th birthday next year, former presenter Mark Curry said: "Blue Peter, Strictly Come Dancing and BBC Children in Need are some of the most famous programmes in TV history. I'm proud to be a part of all three of these legendary shows by taking part in our Strictly special. Here's hoping we help to raise a record breaking total on the November 17."

Presented on Friday night by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the special show will waltz onto TV screens, hoping to raise lots of dosh.

Diane-Louise Jordan said: "I'm a former Trustee for BBC Children in Need as well as a massive Strictly fan. Blue Peter will always be my first love, so to have an opportunity to combine all three is thrilling. It's also terrifying because - as all who know and love me will testify - I can't dance…. But as it's for charity I gladly accept the challenge."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Current Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya said: "It's an absolute honour to be part of something so special. It is the first time that Blue Peter, Strictly and BBC Children in Need have come together and I can't wait! Just keeping my fingers crossed that Craig is feeling kind…!"

However, the BBC One extravaganza isn't just about the glitz and glamour of the dancing, there will be skits, songs, sketches, all packed with celebrities viewers have come to expect.

(Image: BBC)

There will be an all-star line-up of presenters including Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes, who will guide viewers through a night of dazzling entertainment and aim to raise millions of pounds for BBC Children in Need.

Tess and Ade will open the show with performances and surprises from some of the nation's best-loved stars. Graham and Mel then take the reigns as the entertainment continues, and Marvin and Rochelle close the show with some final treats before they reveal the on the night total.

Along the way, appeal films will feature some of the children and young people whose lives have been changed through the support of BBC Children in Need, and the people who work tirelessly to help them.

So, get organised, make sure your onesie is at the ready, along with a bottle of vino and some choccies and enjoy - and here is everything you need to know.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When is Children In Need 2017?

The annual fund-raiser takes place on Friday November 17, with the appeal telethon kicking off at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Who is hosting Children in Need?

Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan and Rochelle and Marvin Humes will guide viewers through a night of dazzling entertainment and aim to raise millions of pounds for BBC Children in Need.

What is this year's Children In Need single?

Katie Melua's stunning version of "Fields of Gold" is the official Children In Need single for the 2017 charity appeal. The song was originally written and recorded by Sting and was a favourite of the late presenter Sir Terry Wogan.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What can we expect from the show?

Not only will there be an array of celebrity appearances and musical performances - there is also an expected sneak peak of the Doctor Who Christmas special. The name of the Christmas special - Twice Upon A Time - is a nod to Capaldi's 12th Doctor meeting the 1st Doctor in the festive episode.

How to get involved

Anyone can get involved in Children In Need this year by donating online and fundraising themselves. You can download a fundraising kit online to get started in helping change young lives across the UK.

Children In Need merchandise

There are a range of accessories, T-shirts and pudsey bears to choose from at the Children In Need shop where you can donate money to the 2017 appeal.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk