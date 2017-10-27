Singletons in Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter are being urged to take a leap of faith and look for love on one of the UK's most popular TV shows.

The makers of Channel 4's First Dates, Twenty Twenty Productions, are looking for new contestants who want to meet someone new who could be the one.

Applying to appear on the show is as easy as filling in a few questions, talking a little bit about yourself and uploading a photograph and video.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant will be appearing in a celebrity special of the programme later this year, after it was announced in the House of Commons last month.

First Dates has aired on UK TV screens since 2013 and has become popular with successful ratings.

It follows singletons up and down the country hoping to find love by having a first date with a stranger at the Paternoster Chop House restaurant in Central London.

At the end of the date, the couples are interviewed and asked whether or not they would like to see each other again. The restaurant is closed to the public while filming takes place.

In a video posted on the show's Facebook page, the restaurant's maitre 'd' Fred Sirieix is seen urging singletons to come forward.

To apply, check out www.firstdatescasting.co.uk . Applicants must be over the age of 18.

