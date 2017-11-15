Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's official, the first celebrities are ready to enter the jungle this weekend and viewing figures for the show are set to soar.

The 17th series of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here will air at 9pm on Sunday, November 18 and Britain's favourite double act, Ant and Dec, will be hosting the shows.

The latest batch of stars have already arrived in Australia and here is who has been confirmed so far. Don't worry, you're not seeing things, there are only 10 - another two will no doubt be joining later.

(Image: ITV)

Presumably the petrified celebs will, again, be throwing themselves out of helicopters and facing their worst fears.

Shappi Khorsandi

The comedian and author was the ninth star to arrive down under ahead of Sunday's launch show. The 44-year-old who has performed at Burton's Brewhouse Arts Centre scooped the 2007 Chortle Award and performing stand-up across the globe so has certainly got a good sense of humour. Jetting into Brisbane airport on Monday, the Iranian-born British star looked relaxed and excited.

Jamie Lomas

Best-known for playing villian Warren Fox in Hollyoaks, the father-of-three said, "I am really excited to be here," and smiled at photographers before jumping into a waiting car at Brisbane airport.

Dennis Wise

The 50-year-old former Chelsea captain appeared chipper as he arrived at Brisbane Airport. Dressed in a pair of tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie, he was sporting a Louis Vuitton satchel slung over a shoulder.

Rebekah Vardy

Wife of Leicester City and England footballer Jamie Vardy, Rebekah was reportedly worried about going so long without seeing her four children - 10-month-old son Finlay and daughter Sofia, three, plus Megan, 11, and Taylor, six.

In fact, it was reported that the 35-year-old almost pulled out of the line-up over her fears of missing them, but has now apparently arranged for her kids to be flown out too so she can see them the minute she leaves the show. She was the final star of the initial 10 to touch down in Australia on Monday night.

Stanley Johnson

The 77-year-old former Conservative MEP and father of Boris Johnson touched down in Brisbane Airport on Monday morning as the eighth celebrity confirmation.

He revealed he's "excited" to be taking part and I'm A Celeb bosses are said to be hopeful Stanley will provoke lots of debate around the campfire.

Amir Khan

The Olympic champion and world-famous boxer has had a torrid year, having faced down a feud with his family (now mended), a split from his pregnant wife Faryal Makhdoom (also now mended) and a public Twitter meltdown aimed at Anthony Joshua.

He's signed up to I'm A Celeb to "stay out of trouble" and vowed to stay in shape during his time Down Under by going on "gentle jogs".

Jack Maynard

(Image: Image: YouTube/Jack Maynard)

The YouTubing sensation racks up hundreds of thousands of views with each of the videos he posts, and is the brother of singer Conor Maynard.

The 22-year-old lad will have his birthday on November 23 - four days into his jungle stint - and his 1.1 million YouTube subscribers will be following his every move.

Jennie McAlpine

Corrie favourite Fiz confirmed she is taking a little break from the soap when she touched down in Australia over the weekend.

Asked about going into the jungle, she joked: "I am going to the Neighbours set, that is my first port of call!"

And she was quick to confirm she would return to Corrie in the New Year, saying: "Yeah, this is just a little holiday. What is happening to Fiz while I am away? That is a good question."

poll loading Who will win I'm a Celebrity ...? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Georgia Toffolo Vanessa White Jennie McAlpine Jack Maynard Amir Khan Stanley Johnson Rebekah Vardy Dennis Wise Jamie Lomas Shappi Khorsandi

Georgia Toffolo

The Made In Chelsea babe is best known for her friendship with Sam Thompson in the E4 drama series.

Georgia, 22, nicknamed "Toff" by her West London pals, seems certain to be one of the bikini babes under the jungle shower this year.

Asked if she had brought lots of bikinis, Georgia nodded and pointed at her three bags of luggage saying "I've packed a lot. Have I been working out? Not enough!"

Vanessa White

While band member Mollie King is tripping the light fantastic on Strictly Come Dancing with professional partner AJ Pritchard, The Saturdays singer confirmed she was part of the line-up over the weekend, but wasn't actually looking forward to the gross side of the jungle.

Vanessa, 28, admitted she is terrified of the jungle bugs, snakes and spiders she will encounter. She said: "I am really excited to be here, it is my first time in Australia, I can't wait to take part. I am scared of everything though, so I am also a bit nervous. It's a bit of a mixture of nerves and excitement."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk