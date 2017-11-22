Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seems that every time we switch on the TV we are hit between the eyes with yet another celebrity reality TV show. Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and of course, the viewer's favourite at the moment - I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here.

So, apart from upping their profile and jetting off to Australia from three weeks, what else do these jungle-loving celebs get? A nice pay packet, that's what!

But how much of a lucrative deal has each celeb signed up for? Apparently, after insiders divulged details, the wage bill, depending on their star power, ranges from £25,000 to £250,000.

And it's boxer Amir Khan who gets the biggest I'm A Celeb cheque. The former world champion is thought to get getting a quarter of a million, according to Mirror Online .

Boris Johnson's father, Stanley is reportedly next in line, snagging a cool £200,000 for his time down-under.

But, after that, the numbers shrink a little.

Jamie Lomas, Jenny McAlpine and Vanessa White are assumed to be mid-weight stars on £125,000 each, which certainly isn't small change, but is a sizeable difference to Stanley and Amir's reward.

WAG Rebekah Vardy is also expected to be somewhere within the £100,000 region, as is Georgia Toffolo, who are both considered worthy investments for their 'babe' credentials.

Unfortunately, not everybody can bring sex appeal to the table. Jack Maynard - who has now left the jungle - Dennis Wise and Shappi Khorsandi are all thought to be on a relatively modest £25,000.

A source revealed: "There's a very wide range of payments on the show, and every year some of the top names bag themselves around £250,000. This year Amir and Stanley are probably the biggest names, along with Jennie off Coronation Street. But the pay scale slides all the way down to about a tenth of that."

The Mirror has contacted a representative for ITV and I’m A Celeb, but are yet to receive a response.

