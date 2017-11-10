Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The monster under your bed isn't as scary as we all thought as John Lewis has shown us in its new Christmas advert.

The long-awaited ad, which marks the start of the Christmas season, tells the heartwarming story of a young boy striking an unlikely friendship with the monster under his bed, Moz.

The story centres on a little boy called Joe who struggles to get to sleep thanks to the monster hiding under his bed, snoring all the way through the night.

One night, after the monster trumps, the little boy erupts in a fit of giggles and finds the long haired creature staring back at him.

The pair quickly become close pals playing Battle Ships, Scalextric and piggyback all through the night. But the late nights take their toll on the schoolboy, who then struggles to stay away during the day.

Like any good friend, Moz realises it is time for him to move on and allow the Joe to have his own space and leaves a thoughtful gift - but badly wrapped - for his pal.

The heartwarming ad also features a rework of the classic Beatles track, Golden Slumbers, by Elbow, which is likely to be a hit if it follows in the footsteps of the previous advert soundtracks.

Award winning director, Michel Gondry, was tasked with creating the ad for the £7 million campaign and says it took 11 months to complete.

He said: "When I told my ex-girlfriend I was doing the next John Lewis Christmas film she said 'you have big shoes to fill, this John Lewis commercial must make people cry, don't forget'. Last week I showed it to her and she cried. Phew."

Moz has already taken over stores at John Lewis stores at five stores in London, Liverpool, Reading, Cardiff and Cambridge, where his eyes have appeared in the store's name.

Moz-mania is set to sweep the nation as merchandise will hit stores, including £20 cuddly toys, £15 globe night lights. £14 Moz slippers and a story book.

A spokesman from John Lewis said: "There is a great deal of expectation every year but we just try to create an ad that has a human truth at the end of it. Everyone has upped their game and it's exciting to see what they are doing."

