X-Factor winners and global superstars Little Mix are to play a show at Derby’s 3aaa Cricket Ground on July 19 next year.
The concert, which has just been announced, is part of a UK tour by the prestigious girl band who are the only group to ever win X Factor.
The popular bubbly band have just released the platinum version of their hit album "Glory Days" which sold almost 700,000 copies in the UK.
The album spent five weeks at number one, making it the longest-reigning number one album by a girl group since the Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.
The band wowed audiences at Donington Park last summer with an open-air show seen by thousands of adoring fans.
Now one of the biggest girl groups in the world, Little Mix are playing 15 dates next summer as part of the Summer Hits Tour.
They join Elton John and Boyzone on the list of high-profile stars to have played at Derbyshire County's Cricket Ground.
Summer Hits Tour
Here are the dates for Little Mix next year:
Friday, July 6
The 1 Central County Ground, Hove
Saturday, July 7
Liberty Stadium, Swansea
Sunday, July 8
Weston Homes Community Stadium, Colchester
Thursday, July 12
County Ground, Northampton
Friday, July 13
KCOM Craven Park, Hull
Saturday, July 14
Macron Stadium, Bolton
Sunday, July 15
John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield
Thursday, July 19
The 3aaa County Ground, Derby
Friday, July 20
Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
Saturday, July 21
Earlham Park, Norwich
Sunday, July 22
Kent Event Centre, Maidstone
Thursday, July 26
International Stadium, Gateshead
Friday, July 27
Falkirk Stadium, Stirlingshire
Saturday, July 28
Outdoors at AECC, Aberdeen
Sunday, July 29
Bught Park, Inverness
Tickets for the concert go on sale this Thursday, November 30 at 9.30am.
You can get tickets for Little Mix’s tour from Ticketmaster .