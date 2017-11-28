The video will start in 8 Cancel

X-Factor winners and global superstars Little Mix are to play a show at Derby’s 3aaa Cricket Ground on July 19 next year.

The concert, which has just been announced, is part of a UK tour by the prestigious girl band who are the only group to ever win X Factor.

The popular bubbly band have just released the platinum version of their hit album "Glory Days" which sold almost 700,000 copies in the UK.

The album spent five weeks at number one, making it the longest-reigning number one album by a girl group since the Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

The band wowed audiences at Donington Park last summer with an open-air show seen by thousands of adoring fans.

Now one of the biggest girl groups in the world, Little Mix are playing 15 dates next summer as part of the Summer Hits Tour.

They join Elton John and Boyzone on the list of high-profile stars to have played at Derbyshire County's Cricket Ground.

Summer Hits Tour

Here are the dates for Little Mix next year:

Friday, July 6

The 1 Central County Ground, Hove

Saturday, July 7

Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Sunday, July 8

Weston Homes Community Stadium, Colchester

Thursday, July 12

County Ground, Northampton

Friday, July 13

KCOM Craven Park, Hull

Saturday, July 14

Macron Stadium, Bolton

Sunday, July 15

John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

Thursday, July 19

The 3aaa County Ground, Derby

Friday, July 20

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Saturday, July 21

Earlham Park, Norwich

Sunday, July 22

Kent Event Centre, Maidstone

Thursday, July 26

International Stadium, Gateshead

Friday, July 27

Falkirk Stadium, Stirlingshire

Saturday, July 28

Outdoors at AECC, Aberdeen

Sunday, July 29

Bught Park, Inverness

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Thursday, November 30 at 9.30am.

You can get tickets for Little Mix’s tour from Ticketmaster .