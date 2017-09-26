Coronation Street legend Elizabeth Dawn has died at the age of 77. The mother-of-four played Vera Duckworth in the soap was taken to hospital earlier this month after being taken ill with chest pains and a build-up of lung fluid.

She was in critical condition for a number of days, but was believed to fighting back after being told that her third great-grandchild had been born.

The star's family were left 'fearing for the worst' as she spend two weeks being cared for by doctors when she developed severe breathing problems.

In June, she had surgery linked to her heart condition, but fell ill again in late August and was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital in Greater Manchester.

Her family stayed by her bedside as she was in hospital and her she was kept in good spirits after she was visited by her recently born great-grandson.

Liz played Vera in Coronation Street for an incredible 34 years and her character had an entertaining, and at times eventful marriage to work-shy rogue Jack, played by Bill Tarmey.

In a tweet, the soap said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night."

The actress, who was originally from Leeds made her first appearance on the highly successful ITV show in 1974 and was a mainstay until 2008, when her character died peacefully in her sleep.

Liz would later return for one last appearance in 2010, appearing as a ghost after her husband Jack died.

She also appeared on a number of popular shows, appearing on Open All Hours and Emmerdale.

Charity was a large part of Liz's life, having become the celebrity ambassador for the British Lung Foundation in 2009, leading a campaign called 'Breathe Easy Week', to raise awareness for the work that the foundation do.