Everyone loves a Royal engagement and the announcement that Prince Harry will be marrying Meghan Markle next year has delighted people around the world.

As when Harry's mother, Princess Diana married Prince Charles, the engagement ring is a trend-setter and no doubt one which many a blushing bride will want to wear.

We've found this Revere Platinum Plated Silver three-stone CZ Baguette ring at Argos for a snip at £29.99.

Prince Harry designed Miss Markle's priceless engagement ring himself, which features "stunning yellow gold, a middle stone which was sourced from Botswana, and two smaller diamonds from Diana's collection".

The similar ring is this dazzling baguette engagement ring is made of 950 Platinum Plated Sterling Silver with sparking high quality 3.50ct look cubic zirconia, available in sizes L to R.

The discount retailer also has a more expensive version of the ring for sale for £149.

Trilogy rings, such as Miss Markle's, have become increasingly popular due to the significance of the three stones. Meant to either symbolise friendship, love, and fidelity, or the past, present, and future, trilogy rings are both sentimental and beautiful.

To browse other engagement jewellery from Argos

