Barton under Needwood and Alrewas MP took offence at "aggressive and unpleasant" comments about his hair during his stint on a celebrity version of First Dates.

Michael Fabricant's appearance on the special edition of the Channel 4 dating programme for charity Stand Up To Cancer saw him go on a blind date with Jan, a fantasy novelist.

During their dinner, Jan - who did not initially recognise him - commented on Mr Fabricant's sexuality and said that "the wig is a bit of a giveaway", before she told him to "get rid of it".

Mr Fabricant, 67, appeared taken aback with her remark, and said: "I'm not going to make personal comments about you. I think that's a rather rude thing to do in a dinner."

Apologising, Jan said: "I did not mean to be rude."

Mr Fabricant said: "It's me. My hair is me, if you like it - great. If you don't - hard luck. I think making a personal remark seems rather aggressive and unpleasant, actually."

Later during their date, Jan apologised to Mr Fabricant again, to which he replied: "Can we not discuss hair? I won't discuss your breasts if you promise not to discuss my hair."

Mr Fabricant had expressed his annoyance over comparisons between his hair and the hair of fellow MP Boris Johnson earlier in the episode.

Mr Fabricant - who was recently teased in the House of Commons by Theresa May over his First Dates involvement - also said that he is looking for a woman for companionship, or "a bit of sex maybe".

"I think most people think I'm gay, but when you're a Member of Parliament, if I came out and said what I am, which is probably bisexual, people would say 'he's greedy, he can't make up his mind!'" he said in a piece to camera.

"My sexual involvements with women have been more active than with guys. I've got plenty of male friends. I would really prefer a woman."

Asked by Jan about previous relationships, he spoke of encounters with Westminster secretaries since becoming a Member of Parliament in 1992.

He said: "We would get on really well, but then they would say, 'Where is this leading? We want babies, we want mortgages'."

Following their date, the pair parted ways amicably and suggested they might meet up again as friends.

