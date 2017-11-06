Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MP Michael Fabricant has said that he has seen his 'rude' date again, after their rocky start on Celebrity First Dates.

The Conservative politician, whose constituency includes Barton and Alrewas, appeared on the popular Channel 4 show to help raise money for Stand Up To Cancer. The news of his TV appearance was broken by Theresa May during Prime Minister's Questions in September when she cracked a joke about it in the Commons.

Mr Fabricant, 67, went to the famous Paternoster Chop House for his date with a fantasy novelist called Jan.

The date didn't start off as smoothly as he had hoped, however, when she said "the wig is a bit of a giveaway" and that he should "get rid of it". He replied to her comments: "I think that's a rather rude thing to do in a dinner."

Despite the sour reception, he has now confirmed that the pair did see each other again, even sharing a kiss.

He posted a photograph on Twitter of the pair enjoying a smooch on the terrace at the Houses of Parliament. Along with the snap, he wrote: "Jan and I did meet again after our first date and we got on better without the TV cameras."

He jokingly added: "And I didn't touch her knee," in reference to the Westminster sleaze scandal.

He said he was left cringeing when he watch the show. He tweeted: "OMG. I am cringeing with embarrassment at my appearance in First Dates. I will have to resign after this!"

