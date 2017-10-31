Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tory MP who represents residents in Barton and Alrewas will be swapping the cut and thrust world of politics for Cupid's arrow as he looks for love on a popular TV dating show - all in the name of charity.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, 67, is hoping that romance will blossom when he appears on the hit Channel 4 show Celebrity First Dates, which will be aired on Thursday, November 2.

News of the Lichfield MP's appearance on the show was revealed by Prime Minister Theresa May, during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, September 13.

And it looks like the prime minister will be cheering on Mr Fabricant when the show is broadcast after she took the opportunity during a Commons exchange to grill him in a light-hearted fashion about his forthcoming romantic role.

Amid boisterous cheers from MPs in the House of Commons, Mr May said: "Mr Speaker, I have noticed that my honourable friend apparently is shortly to appear on a Channel 4 programme called Celebrity First Dates.

"What I am not sure about is whether he is the celebrity or the first date – maybe he can tell us about that."

Mr Fabricant, who is unmarried and was first elected Conservative MP for Lichfield in 1992, said: "It was a sometimes terrifying whirlwind date – I have never done a totally blind date before.

"I am not taking a penny for this programme. Instead £20,000 will be donated by Channel 4 to the Stand up to Cancer charity run Cancer Research UK. But you need to tune in to see what happens!"

The show will air at 9pm on Thursday, November 2.