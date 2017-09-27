A Branston magician who battled depression before turning his talents to magic could be appearing on television as he films his audition for Britain's Got Talent.

Eddie Young, who performs illusions under the name Phat Magic, and works alongside the Punch Drunk Comedy Club, will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Broadmarsh shopping centre in Nottingham, on Wednesday, September 27.

Eddie said: "I have been working with Punch Drunk Comedy Club which is hosting the auditions with Britain's Got Talent and they knew I had auditioned before and asked me to take part. I am feeling nervous as it is in front of a live audience. It's being filmed so it is anyone's guess if I will appear on television."

The performance will mark the second time the 45-year-old has auditioned for the ITV talent show but the first time he will perform in front of a live audience. In 2015, Eddie auditioned in front of the production team employed by Syco, Simon Cowell's music company.

Eddie said: "Last time I went to the NIA to see how Britain's Got Talent was put together and how it all works. It was a great experience. However, to do it again with a live audition is nervous but also exciting especially under the umbrella of MisterEY Entertainment."

MisterEY Entertainment was born out of the demand for Eddie's close-up magical entertainment. Eddie has entertained more than 900 guests for the East Midlands Chambers of Commerce business awards across three venues and can also be seen at plenty of weddings and events thought the Midlands.

In 2010 Eddie was diagnosed with depression, and his wife, Debbie, remembered her husband's skill with tricks and bought him a magic set to occupy his mind; he has not looked back since and has been nominated for a host of awards.

Punch Drunk Comedy raises money for local charities and food banks and has the support of big TV comedians such as Britain's Got Talent finalist comedian Daliso Chaponda.

Punch Drunk Comedy with Britain's Got Talent, Syco, ITV and Thames TV have all collaborated to host the live audition show in Nottingham.

These auditions will not be in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alisha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden and contestants will have to get past the live audition before they get to face the judges.

The winner of Britain's Got Talent is given the opportunity to perform in front of the Royal family at the Royal Variety Performance. For the past five years the winner has also won a cash prize of £250,000.

