Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 10-year-old girl will be rubbing shoulders with celebrities after her stylish wit won her a place on a television comedy panel show.

Tilly Barlow, from Barton under Needwood, will be hot-footing it to Glasgow in December to film CBBC show The Dog Ate My Homework, following a successful audition.

Tilly has been attending the Barton-under-Needwood based Central Stage Academy for only a year and was picked for an audition for the show by her principal Lynn House.

The pupil, who attends All Saints Primary School, in Rangemore, will take her place alongside celebrities for the show hosted by Love Island’s Iain Stirling. She will be a team captain in series five.

Mrs House, 34, who has been teaching for 15 years, said: "CBBC have my details on file and rang me in the summer to ask if I could forward on any names of three students I thought would be suitable for a team captain role. They asked for someone who was confident, funny, and witty.

"I put three names forward and Tilly was one of them. In the audition they did lots of improvisation and then at the end asked her to make them laugh. She told a joke and had them rolling around with laughter.

"I am very proud of her. It is awesome. We haven’t been running (the academy) that long so I haven’t known them all that long but I teach them myself and have got to know them well.

"Tilly will have this amazing experience at just 10 years old. I am over the moon."

Mrs House said The Dog Ate My Homework was a comedy panel show similar to Celebrity Juice but for children featuring celebrity guests who have to complete a series of challenges.

Mrs House trained in musical theatre and only started the academy in March 2016. She already has more than 80 students aged between four and 16-years-old. Tilly joined that same September.

She said: "We do singing and drama and a mixture of musical theatre and drama, improvisation, scriptwriting and character building."

Further information about the academy is available by visiting www.central-stage.co.uk or calling 07957 461569.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk