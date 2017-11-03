Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The red carpet is set to be rolled out in Burton as a popular nightclub plays host to big showbiz names every weekend in November to keep the winter blues at bay.

Stars from some of the country's most popular TV shows, including TOWIE and Love Island, will be heading to the town to entertain night clubbers at Society and Manhattans.

On Saturday, November 4, Jon Clark, who rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex, will be heading to the club. Jon has built up a reputation of being a bit of a heartbreaker and is currently in a relationship with Chloe Crowhurst, who appeared on this year's Love Island.

The following Saturday, on November 11, his co-star Myles Barnett, will be ready to meet the crowds. He is new to the reality TV scene, but has already captured the heart of audiences and his fellow cast member, Courtney Green.

He will followed by star of Hollyoaks, Fab Santino, who played Ziggy Roscoe in the soap. The lovable rogue was popular with fans in the show and his on-screen romance with Anna Shaffer won the hearts of the audience.

The final Saturday will see Alex Beattie from Love Island come to the town, on November 25. Alex became a popular addition to the villa after coupling up with Montana Brown. Since returning to the UK, he has since split with his co-star and made a name for himself.

Peter Terry, director of Disco Bars, recently bought the venue in High Street and changed it from Fever to Society and Manhattans after a successful transformation in Uttoxeter.

He said: "It's a great line up to beat the winter blues.

"November can often be quite a depressing month - Halloween is over, but it's not quite acceptable to start celebrating Christmas.

"What we don't want to happen is for November to be dark and dismal. We really wanted to find something that would keep the people of Burton happy and wanting to come out and party.

"If there's one thing I know about people in Burton, it's that they love to party."

Mr Terry says he has a lot of great nights up his sleeve ready to entertain the people of Burton, including a themed night to remember Chicago Rock Cafe, charity nights and a ladies night.