Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two hit reality stars will be making guest appearances at clubs in Burton and Swadlincote.

Pete Wicks from ITVBe's The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE), and Joel Corry, famous for his long-running but rocky relationship with Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei on MTV, will be hot-footing it down to The Lounge, in Swadlincote, and The Association, in Burton, respectively, to meet their local fans.

Pete, known as Pete the Pirate because of his long locks and who is best known for his on-off relationship with Megan McKenna on the hit show TOWIE, will be heading to The Lounge, in West Street, for an exclusive meet and greet with his fans.

The Lounge Bar has had successful Friday and Saturday night events running for more than a year now.

The resident DJ PJD Chan and the management have decided to give back to their clientele with celebrity appearances in a bid to get word out in all areas about the venue.

He said: "We have had a very good year and we are improving all the time. As we learn what people want, we are always aiming to put Swadlincote on the map and bring a vibrant party atmosphere with our own twist of music and nights.



"The management have promised us that this is only the beginning of what we have planned for the future of this venue."

TOWIE fans are urged to get themselves on the guest list to avoid disappointment by calling or texting 07472 899504.



Pete will be posing for photographs with fans while DP PJD Chan will be spinning the latest urban music on the decks.

The event will take place from 8pm to 2am on Saturday, December 9. Entry is free before 11pm and £5 after.

Meanwhile, The Association, in High Street, Burton, will welcome Joel Corry. The reality star and DJ will not only be meeting and greeting his fans but will also be spinning a few discs.

Doors open at 9.30pm and there will be a live DJ set and meet and greet from 11pm on Saturday, November 18.