A charity that works to protect children in Burton and South Derbyshire has spoken out about the shocking rise in non-recent sex offences, in a bid to encourage other victims to break the silence and speak out.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has urged survivors of non-recent sexual abuse to report their crimes after it was revealed that more than 60,000 cases against children have been recorded by police forces across the UK over the last four years.

The number of recorded offences involving non-recent sexual abuse – where the offence is alleged to have occurred more than a year before it was reported to police – has increased each year, from 10,493 in 2013/14 to 20,410 in 2016/17.

In Staffordshire, offences have increased from 302 in 2013/14 to 532 recorded last year, with a total of 1,522 non-recent offences recorded in the last four years.

While Derbyshire has also seen a rise, with the number of crimes increasing from 243 in 2013/14 to 366 last year. In total there were 1,293 cases recorded over the last four years.

The children’s charity believes this steep rise may, in part, be down to high-profile abuse cases as well as the football abuse scandal which began a year ago this week and has seen a dedicated NSPCC Helpline receive more than 2,500 calls.

It is hoped that the increase in cases recorded by police will reassure survivors they will be listened to and will see law enforcement taking swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is also encouraging people who need advice about reporting abuse they suffered in the past to contact its Helpline, or if they are under 18 to go to Childline.

Maria, 47, was sexually abused and raped by her biological father at a very young age and still feels the effects of the abuse now.

She said: "I don’t want to have a strong relationship with anyone. I am also far too altruistic – I give so much of myself to feel good about myself – but I often feel worse. I have had breakdowns, have depressive episodes and I have attempted suicide as an adult.

"But I am determined and I have got dreams and ambitions. I am strong. I went to the police to report my father when I was 25 and the conviction has helped me recover."

The new non-recent sexual offences figures were obtained following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to police forces in England and Wales and British Transport Police.

The true overall number of non-recent offences against children recorded will be higher still with six UK police forces not providing full figures for all four years.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: "It doesn't matter whether the sexual abuse happened a year ago or 50 years ago, it is never too late to report it. It is clear that for far too long, many people who suffered horrendously as children felt they could not speak up, were not believed or did not know who to turn to.

"Although these rising figures paint a worrying picture of widespread abuse, it is encouraging that so many are finally finding their voice in a climate today where they know they will be listened to and supported.

"What is important now is survivors of abuse receive the support they need and that the people who carried out these vile offences are identified and finally brought to justice."

As well victims of past abuse being able to seek support from the NSPCC, the National Association of People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) has trained staff who can speak with survivors of childhood abuse and explore the options available to them such as support groups and counselling.

NAPAC also supports the family and friends of people who are helping someone who was abused.

Any adult who is the victim of non-recent abuse is urged to report it to the police or contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 for advice and support. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.