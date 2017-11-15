The video will start in 8 Cancel

The mild weather is set to continue over the course of today, Wednesday, November 15.

After a wet start to the morning patches of fog will clear as we enter the afternoon, leading to a dry but cloudy day with some bright or sunny spells emerging this afternoon.

Forecasters predict there will be clear spells at first this evening which may cause patchy fog to develop.

It will turn cloudier towards dawn with some patchy rain in places. There will be highs of 11° at around 12pm and lows of 9° in the evening.

Tomorrow clouds and outbreaks of rain will clear throughout the day leaving drier, brighter and colder conditions developing from the north later in the afternoon. Highs of 10° and lows of 4°.