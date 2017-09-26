Motorists are being warned about further disruption on the roads as a £2.3 million scheme to reduce congestion and improve roads in Ashby, looks to get under way later this month.

Leicestershire County Council will carry out work at Discovery Way, the Ashby bypass junction and Tesco roundabout, to give motorists easier access to the many industrial and retail stores in the area.

The work will begin on Monday, September 25 and will last until MARCH 2018.

The first week of works will be completed overnight using temporary traffic lights at the Discovery Way junction and Tesco roundabout while the second week will see the outbound left turn from Discovery Way onto A511 Ashby bypass towards Burton closed for approximately eight weeks.

Nottingham Road will have one lane closed the same week during peak times and two lanes closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm, leaving just one lane open when the contractor is working.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for highways, said: "The Discovery Way and Tesco roundabout, along with the A42 junction 13 Flagstaff roundabout, are an important part of our highways network and that is why we need to improve the area for motorists.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to people travelling through the area."

The work, which is part-funded by the government’s National Productivity Investment Fund, will provide an alternative route to the shops and businesses on the Flagstaff 42 industrial estate at the A511 Ashby bypass junction with Discovery Way, widen the carriageway on the A511 Ashby bypass approach to the Tesco roundabout to reduce the length of queues and reduce the size of the Tesco roundabout to give more room for circulating traffic.

The Nottingham Road approach to Tesco roundabout will also have lanes widened and the council will be putting in new direction signs and lane markings to encourage the use of two lanes by motorists approaching the Tesco roundabout and then turning right towards the A42 junction 13 Flagstaff roundabout.

A further statutory consultation on the traffic restrictions will be carried out in the autumn.

The county council has appointed contractor Eurovia to carry out the improvements to the Discovery Way junction, the Ashby bypass and Tesco roundabout, which should be completed by March 2018.

KFC is building a shop in Ashby

The Swadlincote KFC comes after a branch of the chicken chain will also be built in Ashby. Eighteen jobs are set to be created as a KFC rand Starbucks coffee shop go in as part of a petrol station next to a busy roundabout in the town. The Euro Garages development will be built on land off Flagstaff Island, which is currently undergoing improvement work.

Plans, which include the building of road-related facilities - petrol filling, service station, restaurant, cafe, forecourts and parking areas - have now been approved by North West Leicestershire District Council's planning committee.

The land, which is currently unused and is on a spur road (Lountside) off the roundabout at the junction of the A511 with the A42. A McDonald's Drive Thru and a Premier Lodge hotel/pub are located nearby. The plans will also provide HGV facilities, a convenience store including Subway and Greggs outlets, ATM, Starbucks drive through coffee shop and a KFC drive through with associated car parking and landscaping.

