Motorists setting off to work this morning are being warned of a number of a problems on the roads which are already wreaking havoc with travel plans.

Drivers on the M42 southbound are being told to expect a travel time of 50 minutes after an early morning accident between Junction 11 A42 for Burton and Junction 10 A5 for Tamworth. One lane is closed resulting in a build-up of slow traffic on the major route.

Drivers are being warned to cater in extra time to their journeys this morning after an accident on the A38 Southbound. The incident, which happened between B5016 for Barton / Walton at the turn off and A513 ( Alrewas / Tamworth Turn Off, Alrewas ) is causing congestion on A38 to A5121 at Branston Interchange. The road is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic. Drivers are being advised that there is a travel time of 25 minutes.

Elsewhere, roads in Burton’s town centre seem to be coping with traffic well according to traffic and travel information site Inrix. There is the usual slow traffic at Horninglow Road and Bridge Street, between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road, however, traffic is moving well at the moment.

The same can be said at Burton Road in Derbyshire around Manor Road and Warwick Avenue.

Drivers should also be reminded of a number of closure and roadworks within the region.

Electricity work on the A444 Acresford Road means temporary traffic lights are in place around B5003 Moira Road and Valley Road and will be in force until December 1.

While long term roadworks on the A511 at the A512 Ashby Road / A42 J13 ( Ashby / Coalville ) will see one lane closed until March 28, next year.