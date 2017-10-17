A Burton funeral directors is holding an open day for people interested in learning about how to plan their funeral.

Burton and District Funeral Directors, in Horninglow Street, is holding the free funeral planning awareness day for anyone looking to learn about the benefits of securing a funeral plan, or for those who want to view the facilities at the funeral home.

The open day will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, October 8, between 10am and 2pm. All staff will be available to answer any questions that people may have.

Funeral manager Oliver Jeavons said: "More and more people are pre-arranging their funerals these days. People often purchase a funeral plan to make sure their loved ones don't have to make difficult decisions about their funeral arrangements.

"Other people purchase a Guaranteed Funeral Plan from us so that they know that their funeral is paid for at today's prices, regardless of how far in the future the service takes place. This means that in times of financial uncertainty, their loved ones are saved from paying for the funeral.

"We are inviting people who are interested in finding out more about funeral plans, to come to Burton on Trent and District where we will be available to answer any questions on funeral plans, or any other aspect of arranging a funeral."

People attending the funeral plan awareness event will receive a discount voucher entitling them to £100 off the Dignity Funeral Plan.

Burton on Trent and District have been arranging and conducting funerals in the area for five years. The organisation is part of Dignity, a British company which has funeral directors in towns and cities all across the UK.