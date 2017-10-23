Giving blood really can save a life and there is always a demand for more people to come forward and pledge their support.

The NHS Blood and Transplant service is looking for people in Burton to come forward to donate and is planning to hold a session at the Church of Latter Day Saints, in Spring Terrace Road, in the town, on Thursday, October 26, and anyone who wants to give blood is invited to attend.

The session will be held from 1pm to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Anyone who wants to donate is advised to book an appointment by calling 0300 123 2323.

The blood given at these sessions is a lifeline in an emergency and for people who need long-term treatments.

Many people would not be alive today if donors had not given their blood. The NHS needs more than 6,000 blood donations every day to treat patients in need across England and each year they need approximately 200,000 new donors, as some people can no longer give blood.

Most people between the ages of 17 and 65 are able to give blood but around half of the current donors are 45 or older.

More information about giving blood is available by visiting www.blood.co.uk