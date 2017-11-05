Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everybody dreads hearing the words 'you have cancer' – and the shock must be even worse when you are only 15.

Vicky Wilsoncroft was still in her mid-teens when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

The talented goalkeeper, now 20, was left shell-shocked when she received the news that she had been struck by the disease back in 2012.

"I was devastated because all I heard was the word 'cancer' and I knew nothing more than that when I was first told at Royal Derby hospital," Vicky said.

"I then went to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to find out more – I got told I had Hodgkin's Lymphoma and I felt less worried as 90 per cent of the time, this type is curable."

Five years later she is now cancer-free, enjoying life and playing football for Burton Albion Ladies in the FA Women's Premier League.

Sport has always played a huge part in Vicky's life and she is delighted to be back out on the pitch doing what she loves.

"I have always been a very determined person, so to come back after beating cancer was an amazing feeling," the goalkeeper, of Belper, said.

"Now playing in the Premier League makes it even better. After going for regular checks for the last five years, I was given the all-clear on October 18. It didn't sink in to begin with – it just felt like a regular appointment.

(Image: Matty Roper)

"But, when I got home and realised that I won't have to go back again, it was the best feeling anyone could wish for."

Vicky's partner James Billings has been by her side throughout her fight against the disease. Head of girls football and education at Burton Albion Football Club, the 29-year-old insists that the sport has always offered Vicky a sense of freedom.

He said: "Football has been something else for her to focus on, giving her some time away from the real world.

"As soon as she crosses that white line, everything on the outside disappears and what she has achieved in the sport is a massive achievement, but when you factor in what she has gone through, it's truly amazing.

"I honestly don't know anyone with a stronger personality and character. She inspires me and others to be better, fighting to be the best you can be regardless of the circumstances."

Now coming up against the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest, Vicky provides encouragement to any female footballers looking to make it in the game.

Lee Milligan, interim manager of the Brewers Ladies' reserve team, has worked with the 20-year-old for several years and paid tribute to her "exceptional" attitude.

"Her willingness to help anybody at any time and her unselfish nature towards others is an inspiration to those around her," Mr Milligan said.

"The cancer has made her stronger as a person – nothing fazes her. She will take a kick to the face in a game and she will get up, dust herself down and carry on. She is truly a pleasure to work with."

With a large part of the current season remaining, Vicky is relishing every minute where she can don her gloves and pull on the Brewers shirt.

"Things haven't been going our way, but we are still fighting strong and looking forward to the remainder of the season," she said.

"The average age of our squad is 17 and to be playing in the Premier League at that age is a huge ask.

"We hope to stay in the division and our aim is to build week by week. I'm just grateful to be lacing up my boots again."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk