A care facility in Barton marked a "fantastic" 10 years providing vital support to patients in the Staffordshire village with a special anniversary celebration.

The Cottage Wing, which is part of Barton Health and Community Care Centre, was built in 2007 to replace the outdated Barton Cottage Hospital and GP surgery. It now has 12 places for people with care needs, including some with physical disabilities.

The unit is run by Shaw healthcare, which provides specialist care to individuals in nursing and residential homes and hospitals.

The wing celebrated its 10th birthday at a special celebration, held on Thursday, October 19, marking 10 years since the wing opened.

More than 40 people joined the celebrations, including the Mayor of East Staffordshire, Councillor Simon Gaskin and his wife, Jane, Shaw healthcare's chairman, Alun Thomas and deputy chief executive of the wing, Suzanne Hughes. Staff from the East Staffordshire Clinical Commission Group were also invited to mark the event.

Several members of staff at the wing, some of which petitioned against the closure of the old hospital, were formally recognised for the work they have done for the wing over the years. Staff members with five and 10 years' service were also recognised.

Cottage Wing manager Julie Turner worked at the Cottage Hospital back in 1989 as a staff nurse. She later progressed to become a clinical nurse manager almost 15 years later.

She said: "It has been a lovely afternoon to mark a fantastic 10 years of delivering high quality care here at Cottage Wing. The commitment of the staff here is second to none and I am confident that we will have another successful 10 years ahead of us."

