Scores of health-conscious fortysomethings are being sought throughout Staffordshire - to help trial a new hi-tech healthy living initiative.

Staffordshire County Council are looking for a host of volunteers older than 40 to help test their brand new smartphone application, My Kin.

Around 100 people are needed to sign up to the trial to give their views and opinions to help form the design of the health living app which currently runs exclusively on Android phones.

Designed by technology company Sentimoto with the county council, the app will help the user to assess their personal health and wellbeing, and guide them to nearby activities and groups who can help them improve.

It will track a number of aspects which contribute to good health, including eating habits and exercise routines.

The project is being backed by the NHS and will allow users to create their own support network to help motivate and encourage healthier lifestyles.

People trialling the app are asked to provide as much feedback as possible about its usability, so it can be improved before the full rollout.

The deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and well-being at Staffordshire County Council, Alan White said the authority was hoping to be able to release the app in full to everyone by spring, 2018.

Mr White said: "One of our key properties is to help people lead healthier and happier lifestyles and our new app will give people more choice and control in how they do this.

"Our public health team are working closely with the developer to make sure we get it right and that it has everything that people need to help them improve their health and wellbeing.

"We hope to roll it out in the spring, but first need to test it with the public and that’s where we need your help. So if you're interested in getting involved, please get in touch and register online."

People trialling the app are asked to test as many of its features as possible for three weeks, before providing feedback to see how it fits in with their daily routines.

Anybody interested in learning more about My Kin or signing up to the trial can register online at here .

Three simple tips to a healthy lifestyle

In modern life we are constantly bombarded with advice on how to keep healthy or how to shed that last bit of weight, but a good way of doing this without any radical changes is just to introduce small things into your existing daily routine.

Exercise

Typically, for those between the ages of 19 and 64, you need to be active for at least 150 minutes each week, as recommended by the NHS.

Recommended activities include a bike ride or a brisk walk, for as little as 20 minutes a day, that's a walk to the shop and back for most of us.

The NHS also recommend you to do strength exercises on two or more days a week to work the major muscles in your body.

Anything from lifting weights, exercises using your own body weight like push-ups and sit-ups, yoga or even heavy gardening, such as digging.

Some sports count as both aerobic and muscle-strengthening, such as circuit training, running, football and rugby.

Eat more fish

According to the NHS, eating at least two portions of fish a week is a healthy change which can improve your diet.

Fish is a very good source of many different vitamins and minerals, particularly in oily fish like salmon and fresh tuna.

poll loading Will you be signing up to give 'My Kin' a go? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes No

These more oily fish are also high in omega-3 fatty acids, helping to keep the heart healthy.

Steamed, baked or grilled fish is preferred rather than fried, as the latter increases the fat content in the fish, especially when cooked in batter.

Water

Not only is water cheaper than any other drink, but it is the healthiest as well.

With zero calories, and no sugar, general guidelines show that drinking six to eight glasses of water each day is recommended to replace natural water loss in the body.