A highly infectious vomiting and diarrhoea bug that swept the United Kingdom back in February is doing the rounds again this October.

Shigellosis, also known as the vomiting bug, is heading round Burton and South Derbyshire.

The illness causes vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps and can be passed directly from person to person. The illness is most commonly seen in childcare settings and schools, where it can easily spread.

It is an infectious disease, caused by a group of bacteria called shigella.

Dr Charles Pidsley, the clinical chairman of East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, says the disease can be prevented by taking simple steps, including taking care with hygiene and food preparation.

Dr Pidsley said: "Shigellosis causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps and is usually passed from person to person. Symptoms usually last for five to seven days.

"People can help to prevent the spread of this illness by ensuring that they wash hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and warm water, particularly after using the toilet, changing children’s nappies and before preparing or eating food.

"If you have the infection, avoid preparing food for others and wash your hands frequently. It is advisable to stay at home until you have been symptom-free for 48 hours."

Symptoms typically begin one or two days after exposure to someone else with the disease, and can include sometimes bloody diarrhoea, fever and abdominal pain. Symptoms usually last for between five and seven days, but people usually make a full recovery.

Paula Gardner, chief nurse at Burton's Queen’s Hospital, said: "Sickness bugs are prevalent during winter months and it is important that the public receive the right medical care for their needs.

"If a member of the public is suffering from any of the symptoms, such as diarrhoea, nausea, stomach aches or vomiting, I would urge them to seek advice from their GP."

How to treat shigellosis?

People suffering with mild shigellosis may only need plenty of fluid and rest, but anti-diarrhoea medication should be avoided at all cost.

Antibiotics can be used for severe cases of shigellosis because they can reduce the duration of symptoms, but can the disease can often be resistant to antibiotics.

If you do start a course of antibiotics, but do not feel better after a couple of days, make sure you let your healthcare provider know and seek further information.

How to reduce risk of getting it

Properly washing your hands thoroughly and regularly, particularly before and after eating or preparing food, going to the toilet and after changing nappies is crucial.

If you do have the infection, avoid preparing food for others and wash your hands frequently. It has been advised to stay at home until you have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours.