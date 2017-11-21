Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's really beginning to feel a lot like winter out there now we are well into November.

It's common for most of us to catch a winter cold but when it comes to winter bugs, norovirus is the one to make us feel sick to our stomachs.

More commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, up to one million of us catch it each year.

The symptoms are gruelling and include sickness and diarrhoea as well as fever, aches and pains.

With warnings that another strain is set to spread through schools and work places this winter, here is everything you need to know about the virus.

Norovirus is one of the most common stomach bugs and can be very unpleasant. The symptoms are caused by inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

What are the symptoms?

Patients will start to feel sick and this will then be followed by vomiting. Some people will have stomach cramps, aches and pains, as well as headaches and fever. Unfortunately there is no cure so those who catch the virus will have to let it run its course over two or three days.

Is it contagious?

Very. It can be spread by coming into close contact with someone who has it, touching contaminated surfaces and eating contaminated food.

How can I avoid it?

It's not always possible to avoid catching norovirus, but the most important thing in prevention is washing hands well with soap and water.

How long does it take to recover?

Symptoms last one to three days and usually clear up on their own.

Does it only come in winter?

Norovirus can happen at any time of the year, but outbreaks are more common in colder weather. Germs live longer outside the body in winter, so they can spread more easily.

Is it life threatening?

Although norovirus is very unpleasant, it is usually harmless. Be careful not to become severely dehydrated, which can be dangerous to babies, the elderly and those with a weakened immune system or kidney disease.

Should I see a doctor?

If your symptoms last more than a few days or you already have a serious illness, seek advice by phoning your GP. Avoid attending A&E where you could infect other patients, reports The Mirror.

How long am I contagious?

People with norovirus are ­contagious from the moment they start feeling ill until at least three days after symptoms have stopped.

Some people may be contagious for up to two weeks, so thorough hand washing is crucial.

When can I go back to work?

Stay off work and keep children off school or nursery for 48 hours after symptoms stop to avoid passing the virus on.