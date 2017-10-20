As the vomiting bug norovirus once again sweeps across the country, health officials have issued new advice to help stop it from spreading.

Public Health England (PHE) issued the advice on the highly contagious bug, which tends to peak in the winter months, and has already seen two schools in South Derbyshire - Woodville Schools Federation and Granville Academy - close for a deep clean.

While current levels of the bug - which can cause sudden nausea, projectile vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain - are at expected levels, cases tend to rise as the weather gets colder.

(Image: Stockbyte)

People are being urged to help cut the spread of the bug by thoroughly washing hands with soap and warm water on a regular basis, including before eating or preparing food and after going to the toilet.

Anyone who gets the bug should stay away from places like hospitals and care homes and avoid preparing food for 48 hours.

They should also avoid close contact with other people to reduce the spread of the bug.

Nick Phin, national infection service deputy director at PHE, said: "Norovirus can be unpleasant and is easily passed on to those around you.

"Most people get over it within a day or two but in the very young, elderly or those who have weakened immune systems it can last longer and it is easy to get dehydrated, so it is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent this.

"It is transmitted by touching hands or surfaces that the virus has landed on.

"All surfaces should be thoroughly disinfected after any episode of illness.

"Those who have diarrhoea and vomiting should not prepare food until 48 hours after symptoms have disappeared.

"We advise that they should avoid visiting GP surgeries, care homes and hospitals if they have symptoms.

"If anyone has symptoms and is concerned they should contact NHS 111 or talk to their GP by phone."