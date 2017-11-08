Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two of Uttoxeter's biggest employers have potentially helped save villagers' lives after donatinng to buy a device which re-starts hearts.

JCB and Alton Towers have donated £500 and £250 respectively to help pay for a defibrillator at Alton Village Hall.

Around 100,000 people die every year when their hearts suddenly stop - 650 of those deaths are among people aged below 35.

By using a defibrillator to administer a high-energy shock in the first three minutes following sudden cardiac arrest, a patient's chances of survival are increased by more than 80 per cent.

AEDdonate, which supports local communities in raising funds to pay for defibrillators, applied for the funding on behalf of Alton Parish Council.

The charity’s chief executive, Jamie Richards, said: "It is no exaggeration to say that this equipment saves lives which may otherwise have been lost.

"We have been working with Alton Parish Council to raise money to cover the cost of the equipment and we are delighted that both JCB and Alton Towers have chosen to support the campaign.

"Getting devices into the community where they are needed is significantly easier when high-profile organisations help out."

JCB secretary Steve Ovens said: "Alton is on the doorstep of JCB's World Headquarters and many of our employees live in the village, so we are delighted to support this initiative."

Ian Crabbe, divisional director at Alton Towers, said: "The village of Alton is uniquely situated with the Alton Towers Resort and JCB right next door.

"It's great that we are both able to support such an important cause. We work very closely with local schools, charities and businesses to offer support whenever we can and this is a continuation of that commitment."

