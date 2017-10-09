Virgin Care are inviting residents from throughout East Staffordshire to attend an open information session at Burton Town Hall for an update on its improving lives project ahead of the proposed hospitals merger.

The event will be attended by Burton Hospitals' NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Helen Scott-South, with the proposed merger with Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on the agenda and what role Virgin Care may play in that.

The care group, part of Sir Richard Branson's vast empire, launched its practice in East Staffordshire around 18 months ago, with the aim of making sure people with long-term or complex needs are able to be fully supported and assisted during each stage of their care.

During the meeting, it will be discussed how the care how been implemented across the past month, with the agenda covering what may change in the future, how people can get involved and the organisation's role in the proposed hospital merger.

Michelle Lee, managing director for Virgin Care in East Staffordshire, said: "We've been delivering the improving lives project with East Staffordshire CCG for 18 months now and in that time we've begun making improvements to services which are helping to keep people happier, healthier and in control."

The meeting, which has been organised with the East Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, CCG, patient board, will take place on Tuesday, October 10 between 5pm and 8.30pm in the main hall at Burton Town Hall.

