The name on the door was Mundane but there was nothing boring about Burton's newest brewery in September 1993.

Bob Dummons was proud to be brewing his Boring Bitter, Average Ale and Terrifically Dark Stout at a small Dallow Street warehouse. All of the beers Mr Dummons brewed were first tested by his 16-month-old daughter Alice.

Mr Dummons said: "If anybody's got a pint in their hand, Alice has got to have some but she is very choosy about what she likes. We dipped her dummy into one fairly awful beer at a beer festival and she spat it out.”

The origins of the Mundane brewery linked back to the Wagon and Horses pub, in Halesowen, where specialist brews from small brewers were always welcome. The couple started running the pub in 1987.

From there, the couple branched out into wholesaling, including an aborted partnership with Lloyds Brewery, of Ingelby.

Mr Dummons said: "I thought my life's dream had gone out of the window when the Lloyds thing didn’t work but Maria encouraged me to try to do it ourselves."

The first beer off the production line was Opening Medicine which was a bitter with a chestnut flavour. The beer led regulars at the Halesowen pub to say: "I need my medicine".

The Mundane Brewery name, along with the tongue-in-cheek names of Boring Bitter, came as a jibe at brewers who over-used the words "best", "special" and "extra".

Mr Dummons said: "All of the superlatives had already been used and there were umpteen dozen ‘best’ bitters so I thought I would go the other way.

"Most drinkers of real ale are intelligent enough to tell for themselves whether a beer is good, so calling one boring hasn’t put people off."

Even the odd mistake proved to reveal new opportunities. When a batch of Opening Medicine was left to boil for too long, it produced a new taste which was branded Cauldron Ale.

The brewery premises off Dallow Street were just minutes from the family's Outwoods Road home. As Mr Dummons spent hours tinkering with ingredients, his wife Maria decided to join the brewery.

Mrs Dummons said: "It's definitely not a nine-to-five job so I've had to come and start working here so I can see him."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk