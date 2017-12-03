Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's Market Hall celebrated its centenary in June 1983 and stall-holders celebrated by taking a step back to Victorian England and a Dickensian life.

Stall-holders dressed in period costumes while red, white and blue bunting was draped over every place possible as a barrel organ cranked out a few tunes.

In 1883, Burton’s market would have been a place of entertainment as well as somewhere to buy the week's provisions.

The public supported the celebrations in their hundreds and by 10am, the throng of visitors was so thick it was almost impossible to walk without rubbing shoulders.

But one man managed to clear a pathway – the town crier. Swinging his bell with all his might and roaring from the depths of his lungs, he informed the assembled masses of the official opening of the event.

Cutting the ribbon to the market hall where traders waited dressed in striped shirts and hats was councillor Gordon Wyatt, the chairman of East Staffordshire District Council.

On the clothes stand was 79-year-old Ivy Fraser who was able to tell guests about the days of yesteryear.

Ivy's father had a stall in the market long before she was born in 1904 and between them the family had worked on the market for most of their lives.

Ivy said: "Things have changed a lot over the years. When I was 16, in 1920, I bought these two well-made serviettes for my bottom draw from this market hall and they cost me 6d each – think how much they would cost now?

The celebrations brought together many people who had a connection to the market. The oldest business in the market in 1983 was the vegetable stall of Bob Jones, which was set up by his grandfather William Williams in the 1850s.

Leslie Gough, a former director of Burton engineering firm Gough and Sons, had a family connection to the ironwork at the market hall. His grandfather, a blacksmith, provided much of the original metalwork for the market hall when it was built in 1883.

Mr Gough said: "Over one of the gates is a bull’s head. It never used to have a ring through its nose until one day, when the architect told my grandfather that it looked like a docile cow.

"He made a ring and put it through the bull’s nose and the architect then decided that it looked like a docile bull."