Health, fitness and sporting achievement were on display in abundance at a relaunched Eton Park in July 1987.

Competitions at the Burton Sports Gala braved the wet and cold to provide a feast of entertainment for spectators.

The gala, which aimed to involve as many people as possible in friendly competition, featured more than a dozen sports and had something for all the family.

Spectators were treated to two displays presented by Burton’s multi-record holding strongman Johnny Humble.

Johnny first of all introduced his aerobic display team from the Ambassador Health Studio with the team showing the crowd just how easy and fun keeping fit could be.

The second display featured some of the area’s finest strongmen with Johnny making sure the audience got involved and challenged them to take on the power lifting champions. Next to entertain the crowds were the Burton Barons.

The weather stayed dry long enough to see the completion of the five-mile race with the overall gala title being taken by Peter Orton.

The five-a-side football tournament also produced excitement right to the end. After seven hours of competition, Rolleston finally emerged to take the coveted trophy but only after a penalty shoot-out against Marley.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Snooker, bowls and golf were among the other sports that were involved in the 1987 gala which saw the prize winners presented with their trophies by Burton Albion manager Brian Fidler.

The gala was opened by the mayor of Burton, Pat Hill. Organiser Tony Footit said it was a successful day despite the weather and he looked forward to making the 1988 gala even bigger and better.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk