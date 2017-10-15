A snooker club with a difference opened in Burton in September 1992. Dave and Trudie Peck were the couple behind the venture and after buying the Burton Snooker Club above Swan Walk, they aimed to break the mould of traditional snooker clubs.

The newly opened Q's snooker club featured six full-size snooker tables and three pool tables alongside a bar serving food all day and video gaming machines plus televisions showing satellite channels.

The difference came downstairs with the opening of a new fun pub with late-licence. The pub also planned to serve food and housed its own pool table while allowing space for live bands every Friday evening.

The couple wanted to emphasise on socialising and hoped to attract more people than just those interested in a game of snooker.

The Station Street club, which was situated above the Burton menswear store, cost £50,000 to refurbish with partition walls removed to create an open plan feeling.

Speaking in 1992, Dave Peck said: "It's not going to be a normal snooker club image – it's aimed at the younger generation.

"When you go into snooker clubs they are all dark and dingy but we are trying to break away from that image . There are still a lot of young people who like a bit more to bring them in."

The club hoped to attract between 1,000 and 1,500 members with each paying a £5 membership fee for the snooker club and use of the pub.

Mr Peck said: "This is not a men's club. We are creating a club for men and women and we are making a mark in the town."

