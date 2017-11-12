Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A radio station with a difference celebrated its second birthday in September 1992. Phoenix Hospital Radio was first broadcast on September 28, 1990 for Burton Hospital patients at the request of the health authority.

To mark its second anniversary, Phoenix Hospital Radio patron Graham Knight shared the airwaves with the regular presenter Bill Spratt for a special broadcast.

Over birthday cake and wine, Mr Knight, who also worked for BBC Radio Derby and Radio 2, answered questions about the station from its 39 volunteer members.

Mr Knight explained how his own radio career started with a hospital show in Birmingham and how he would always be available to help the Phoenix team.

When the station first aired in 1990, Phoenix had just 12 members, but over two years, its membership grew.

The upcoming challenge for the Phoenix team in 1992 was to develop its services so that it could cope with the transfer of services from the General Hospital, in New Street, to the District Hospital site we know today.

Pauline Spratt, the chairman of Burton Hospitals’ League of Friends and Phoenix Radio, said many local people and businesses had helped the station reach its second birthday.

The station had managed to build up a collection of 4,500 singles – mostly all donated – and 1,500 LPs plus CDs and cassette tapes.

Mrs Spratt said there were plenty of jobs for the volunteer helpers to do and the job of presenting was just one of the roles.

The first job all volunteers had to complete when starting with Phoenix was ward-walking which meant visiting patients on the wards and chatting to them to discover their music requests.

This friendly visit by the hospital radio team was the highlight to many patients who received few family visitors.

Working alongside Bill Spratt on the presenting side was Stewart Catlin who broadcast under the name Stewart Williams on air.

Mr Catlin had his own “Travelling Light Road Show” but said being a radio presenter was completely different to being a disco DJ.

Alongside the music, the presenters also included local news using copies of the Burton Mail and using snippets from the “this day in history” columns and quizzes.

Other specialist presenters in 1992 were Phil Whiteland and Su Makin who offered more varied music ranges over Bill Spratt’s country music show; John Hanneford-Smith catered for the over-40s, while Emma Fowler and Julie Crossley catered for teenagers. The trainee presenter was Chris Gregory.

Julian Cumpstone was another of the original founders of the radio station and in 1992 he had high hopes of opening a second studio which would enable shows to be pre-recorded and training to take place while the station was broadcasting.

Keeping track of the station’s growing record collection was Barbara McClenahan along with Bernard Shand who had been a member of the hospital’s previous radio station before Phoenix.

The team explained that without the help of local people and businesses the station would not exist as the equipment needed was very expensive.

The station’s turntables cost £500 each while the mixing desk was close to £10,000. Phoenix Hospital Radio is still entertaining patients at what is now the Queen's Hospital.

