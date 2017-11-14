The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Morris Minor burned out and abandoned by joyriders was returned to its owners on Cilla Black's Surprise, Surprise show in 1990.

The 1967 car was painstakingly restored by a Burton firm before Bob Carolgees was filmed handing it over at a London hotel.

The car belonged to Newhall couple Jack and Maggie Bark, of Beards Road, and was stolen before being dumped in a field and set on fire.

London Weekend Television was tipped off about the car by Ricky Scott, of Alrewas, who arranged for the Morris Minor to be worked on by TL Darby of New Street, Burton.

The car was presented to the family for the Surprise, Surprise show but Mr Bark died soon afterwards.

The couple's son Brian Bark then arranged for the classic car to be entered into various magazine competitions – resulting in prizes galore.

The Morris Minor won a cup and a plaque for reaching the grand final of the “Restored to Glory” competition run by Body magazine and the Ault and Wiborg Paint company.

The judges were looking for authenticity in restoration with the Morris Minor among five finalists.

Key to the TL Darby restoration team were Ken Ratcliff, the bodyshop manager, and colleagues Nigel Campion, Malcolm Hall, Roger Foster, Paul Puzey, Lee Kinset, Dave Wragg and Russell Etheridge.

The Burton team worked on the car for at least 345 hours over a six-week period with each man giving up their spare time and obtaining spares from the Morris Owners Club.

Prior to being stolen, the Barks had owned the car for 23 years. According to the DVLA, the Morris Minor is still running today.

