As retail giant Next celebrates the opening of its new Burton store, we take a look back at how the firm has continually grown in the town.

We also investigate how a man who learnt his trade at another Burton clothing business was instrumental in the company’s early success.

The opening of the new giant Swan Walk store at Coopers Square Shopping Centre comes almost 24 years since Next first expanded in the town.

It was in November 1993 that parents and children packed out the clothing giant’s Burton Shopping Centre store as it extended next door into an empty unit once occupied by Top Man.

The conversion of two units into one in 1993 took seven weeks to complete and resulted in the opening of a new children’s department and the redecoration of the men’s and women’s sections.

The move in the early 90s at the height of a recession was seen as a brave move by many experts.

Speaking in 1993, store manager Mandy Shirtcliffe, said: “We have seen a lot of shops closing on Swan Walk because of the recession, but we seem to have come shining through.

“We have seen fantastic growth, because of the quality of product and the price and design.”

The early success of Next as a whole partly belongs to the work of entrepreneur George Davies.

Mr Davies has since worked his magic with George at Asda (named after himself) and the Per Una fashion label of Marks and Spencer.

But Mr Davies started his fashion career in Burton at Pippa Dee in Anglesey Road.

Writing in his book, “What Next” which was published by Century Hutchinson Ltd in 1991, Mr Davies said: “Pippa Dee taught me so much about people management and staff motivation.

“When people work for themselves – as our sales force did – they aren’t scared to walk away if they are unhappy with the job.

“When I look back over the years, there is little doubt in my mind that Pippa Dee was the most demanding business I’ve worked for.

“The nature of the business imposed a whole series of disciplines that would stand me in good stead for years to follow.”

In his book Mr Davies also spoke about how he would often work out of the Dog and Partridge pub in Tutbury.