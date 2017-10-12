An historic arch which has stood proudly in East Staffordshire for more than 850 years is to be restored to its former glory.

The alabaster arch at St Mary's Priory Church, in Tutbury, is the earliest example of this type of carving in the country, dating back to around 1160.

But the centuries have taken their toll and the arch is now in need of attention. The work will cost £49,000 to complete but a donation of £10,000 has come as a welcome boost, with restoration work due to start next year.

News reporter Jenny Moody found out more.

Although alabaster, a type of gypsum specially mined from around the Burton area, has been sculpted and exported around the world for centuries, this arch is unique in its own right.

Standing high for all to see at St Mary's Priory Church, the structure is the only known one in existence in the UK - but it has been falling into disrepair for several years and is currently in desperate need of restoring.

The church itself is a Grade I Listed building, recognised as a site of national architectural importance and opened in 1080, just 14 years after the Norman Conquest.

Large parts have been demolished through history but in the 19th century, the Victorians raised substantial amounts of money to rebuild parts of the church. The west door is set in a series of six receding Norman arches containing birds, beasts, imps, flowers and chevrons which have been much studied by experts over the years.

Within this impressive arch, the feature of special interest is the second arch from the door. This is made of 30 alabaster blocks, mined locally. It is the earliest example of English alabaster carving and the only instance of its use in an external arch in the country.

The importance of the arch can be gauged by the involvement and support of many organisations, not just the Lichfield Diocese but Historic England, the cathedral and church buildings division of ChurchCare, the Duchy of Lancaster, the Staffordshire Historic Churches Trust and the Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

In a bid to keep the arch looking its best, the Conservation of the Priory Alabaster Arch (CoPAA) committee was set up as the bill to repair the historic arch is £49,000.

The committee is now celebrating after receiving a grant of £10,000 from British Gypsum's 100-year celebration legacy fund, continuing the company's long and charitable association with Tutbury and the Priory Church.

This grant represents more than 20 per cent of the £49,000 expected to be needed for the conservation of the alabaster arch and takes the total raised to £42,000.

Rick Nuth, project lead for CoPAA at Tutbury Priory Church, said: "It is absolutely superb to receive 20 per cent of the money we need to restore the arch. It will continue British Gypsum's long relationship with Tutbury.

"The work will be done in two parts. The first will be a condition survey which will start on October 16 and this will allow us to know what extra work needs to get done. The work will be carried out next year as we have to wait for the warm weather before they can do it so it will be spring or summer. The serious work will be next year.

"The funding was highly unexpected. I was asked to go and have a chat at Fauld Mine and they gave us the money which was a beautiful surprise and put a smile on our faces."

The current Fauld Mine was opened in 1838 by JC Staton and Co, with Peter Ford opening the adjacent mine in 1880. The mines were combined following the successful acquisition by British Gypsum in 1936.

Alabaster from these mines has been exported all over the world, mainly for the carving of religious monuments. Although no longer supplying dimensional blocks of alabaster, a block was mined in 2015 for a new altar installed at Leicester Cathedral to coincide with the reinternment of King Richard III.

British Gypsum's Fauld Mine manager Jim Daykin said: "It's great for Fauld Mine that our British Gypsum 100-year celebration legacy fund can be used to support this unique project at Tutbury church.

"Making a substantial donation to the cost of conserving the alabaster arch is an excellent opportunity for British Gypsum to contribute to a scheme of historical importance. Not only that, but the links between the project and Fauld Mine are also significant.

"Alabaster is a form of gypsum and there's a very good chance that the material used originally in the church originated from the site of our current Fauld Mine. The arch at the heart of this project is made of 30 alabaster blocks - the earliest example of English alabaster carving and the only instance of its use in an external arch in the country.

"The team at Fauld Mine is delighted that our company's special centenary £10,000 fund is enabling this important historical project to go ahead. We look forward to seeing how work progresses and to seeing the finished arch unveiled."

History of alabaster

Around Tutbury runs a thick seam of particularly good gypsum – also known as alabaster – which became the main supply for the medieval English alabaster sculptors.

Extraction of alabaster was underway by the 12th century, and it was used for gravestones, tables, paving stones and chimney pieces and in smaller items such as mortars and salts, and also into candlesticks, plates and fruit dishes.

In the 14th and 15th centuries it was carved into small statues and sets of relief panels for altarpieces were a valuable local industry in the East Midlands, as well as a major English export.

Professional salespeople or agents sold the alabasters on behalf of the sculptors to clients in England and overseas, trading from ports including London, Dartmouth, Bristol and Southampton.

France and Spain were especially common destinations, and also the Netherlands, German Empire and Italy. Alabasters were exported to nearly every corner of Europe.

Alabaster is water soluble, so money was to be made by offering a specialist cleaning service – for example 16 pence was paid in 1523 to an alabasterman for "makeying clene" alabaster sculpture in St. Lawrence's church, Reading.

