Fans of the fast food burger giant Wimpy could soon be licking their lips with major expansion plans in the pipeline.

Wimpy was a big hitter on the high streets of the 1970s when it boasted more than 500 outlets in the UK - but now the firm has just 80.

The chain once had an outlet within the Smilee Faces play centre in Hawkins Lane, Burton.

The Burton branch of the UK’s longest established fast food chain, was a drive-through system offering pizzas, chicken products and burgers.

The Smilee Faces centre, which opened in March 2002, also offered an outdoor go-karting track alongside its Wimpy bar.

The Smilee Faces business was the creation of Barton under Needwood couple Alan and Jo Wilson who spent £300,000 converting a former East Midlands Electricity Board warehouse into an interactive play centre and restaurant.

However, the closure of Smilee Faces in Burton also meant the end of Wimpy in the town with the nearest outlets now being at Tamworth, Milford near Stafford and at the intu Broadmarsh Centre in Nottingham.

But it has now been revealed that a programme of expansion is expected to be unveiled in the early months of next year.

A Wimpy spokeswoman told the Daily Star Online : “We do have some exciting new plans in terms of continued expansion and an investment programme.”

The firm said the plans would not be for public consumption until February to May 2018.

Wimpy is an American chain founded in Chicago in the 1930s and named after the Popeye character J. Wellington Wimpy.

The first ‘Wimpy Bar’ in the UK opened at the Lyon’s Corner House on Coventry Street, London, in 1954.

This was originally a specialist fast-food section within the more traditional Corner House restaurant. Its popularity soon led to the establishment of separate Wimpy restaurants serving only hamburger-based meals.

By 1970, Wimpy had expanded to over 1,000 restaurants in 23 countries.

In 1985, it was the first burger chain to offer a vegetable burger: the Spicy Beanburger.

And in 1997 it became the first restaurant chain in the United Kingdom to offer a Quorn-based product on its menus.