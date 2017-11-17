Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most of us had to dig out windscreen scrapers again this morning on Friday, November 17.

It may feel cold this morning but it will get slightly warmer with highs of 7 ° C. The clear skies means there will be plenty of sunshine as we come into the afternoon but some patchy cloud will bubble up later on and it will turn breezier in the north of the region. Feeling cold for all.

It will be dry to begin with tonight with plenty of clear skies allowing it to turn cold and in places, frosty. Clouds will thicken later with some patchy rain towards dawn.

Tomorrow it will be cloudy and perhaps damp to start with some light and patchy rain. Turning drier through the afternoon with sunny spells and remaining cold.