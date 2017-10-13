A Burton school is looking for people to help educate young minds to prepare pupils for the future.

Abbot Beyne School, at the Linnell Building, in Osborne Steet, Winshill, currently has three positions available for those looking for a role within a school. The school has pupils aged 11 to 18 with 750 currently on the role.

However, there is not long to get those applications in so those wanting to apply need to be quick in perfecting those CVs.

A spokesman for the school said: "Abbot Beyne is a successful, innovative, multi-cultural school and is determined to become outstanding. We would welcome applicants who wish to be part of this journey.

"Abbot Beyne School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment checks will be undertaken before any appointment is confirmed. These posts are subject to an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check."

Anyone interested in any of the positions has until noon on Monday, October 16 to get their applications in and interviews will be held on Thursday, October 19.

The positions available are:

Bosses are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and highly committed science technician to join the dedicated and hard-working science department. They will work 24 hours per week during term time and take home a salary of between £15,613 to £16,491.

Previous experience, is desirable, but not essential and a full induction programme will be provided for the successful candidate. More information on what the job entails is available here.

The school is looking for experienced practitioners to join the committed student support team, providing excellent support for the pupils. The post holder will work with pupils, parents and families and liaising with external agencies.

A spokesman said: "Please apply if you have the drive and determination to lead in breaking down barriers in order to ensure our young people can achieve our high expectations."

It is offering a salary of between £17,419 and £19,430 to someone to work 37 hours a week during term time. Anyone interested can find out more information here.

An inclusion officer is needed to start from November 20 and must be experienced. They will join the committed student support team, providing excellent support for the pupils. The post holder will work with pupils, parents and families and liaising with external agencies.

The salary is between £21,962 and £24,961 for someone to work 37 hours a week during term time. More information on what the jobs entails is available here.

