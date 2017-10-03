An online shopping giant is looking to recruit more than 20,000 people to help meet demand with Christmas fast approaching.

Amazon has announced the seasonal positions for across the UK at its fulfilment centres, which includes the one in North West Leicestershire.

More than 2,000 seasonal workers will join around 700 permanent employees at Amazon's Coalville so-called fulfilment centre to help pick, pack and ship customers' festive orders.

Transport clerk wanted to join the team at Staffordshire haulage company

Stefano Perego, Amazon's director of UK customer fulfilment, said: "We prepare year round for the festive season and we're excited to have more than 20,000 seasonal positions available this year to help delight our customers.

"We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to work at Amazon and welcome new faces to the seasonal team."

Nathan Fetherston, general manager at Coalville, said: "We look forward to welcoming more than 2,000 seasonal workers at Coalville to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season.

"We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone."

Pay rates for seasonal staff start at £7.85 an hour at Coalville fulfilment centre. Recruitment for seasonal roles is now under way through local recruitment agencies. Further information about working at Amazon can be found at www.jobsatamazon.co.uk

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk.