Jobseekers in Burton and Uttoxeter are being invited to one of the biggest job fairs on this year's calendar, where they can browse an abundance of fantastic opportunities.

There will be apprenticeships on offer at one of the area's leading employers, JCB, as well as other apprenticeships in the building trade with Chameleon School of Construction. Burton and South Derbyshire College will also be on hand to offer advice on apprenticeships and earning while you learn.

The jobs fair, which is organised by Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, works in conjunction with Burton Jobcentre Plus and Burton and District Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Griffiths said: "Apprenticeships offer a brilliant opportunity for young people to learn new skills and make a start in a career, and to earn while they learn. We are thrilled to have so many brilliant apprenticeship opportunities on offer at this year's fair.

"If you are a young person weighing up all of your career options and you are not sure what the next step is for you, then come to the fair this Friday and find out more about all the opportunities that are available."

People from Burton and South Derbyshire College and Standguide will be on hand to offer one-to-one advice on interview technique and CV writing, as well as volunteering opportunities with Citizens Advice.

The jobs fair will take place from 10am until 2pm, on Friday, September 29, Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

