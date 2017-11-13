Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People with a head for finance and numbers are being invited to join the team at a school in Ashby. Ashby School is looking for a new finance officer, with a salary of between £26,848 and £30,157.

The successful applicant is required to start as soon as possible to manage all aspects of financial controls and systems at the Range Road school.

They will have specific responsibility for compliance with the financial requirements of the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

People who apply will need a strong track record of sound financial management. Key areas of responsibility will include accounts, income and banking, ordering and invoicing, debtor control, accounting returns, assets, support for the boarding establishment and management of the finance office.

A spokesman said: "Ashby School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all of its students and expects all staff to share this commitment. The successful applicant will be subject to enhanced clearance by the Disclosure and Barring Service and pre-employment checks."

This is a full-time position for 37 hours per week and anyone interested has until noon on Monday, November 20 to get their application in.

