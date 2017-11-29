The video will start in 8 Cancel

People with a gift for selling could be the new sales co-ordinator for a showroom in Ashby.

Ashby Tile and Bathrooms Ltd, in Lower Church Street, is looking for a new sales person with excellent customer service skills to join the busy showroom floor.

The successful applicant will be given system and product training to be ready to work five days a week, including some Saturdays.

They will take home a salary of £19,000 per annum as well as an on-target earnings and sales bonus.

A spokesman said: "The right candidate will be a positive person with a willingness to take on new challenges and able to work independently.

"Ashby Tile and bathrooms is committed to delivering our customers the bathroom they have always dreamed of.

"No matter what your budget we can design a bathroom that you will love for years to come.

"You can trust us to design, plan, supply and even install your bathroom, we'll see the project from start to finish and make sure you're happy the whole way through.

"We pride ourselves on our skills and our vast experience when it comes to bathrooms.

"With more than 25 years experience in the industry the team at Ashby are qualified to answer all your questions.

"If you think you have a difficult room to work with, we will have seen it all before."

Anyone interested has until December 12 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

